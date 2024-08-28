“Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber. Let me show you the best way to do it.”

And so started a TikTok revolution.

Logan Moffitt has taken the internet by storm with his different and exciting recipes for cucumber salads. His first, comprising soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, MSG, sesame oil, garlic, spring onions, sesame seeds and a whole sliced cucumber, has amassed nearly 13 million views. Others have racked up over 30 million.

Moffitt has secured nearly six million followers for himself. Since his viral success, many other influencers have begun looking for ways to take the cucumber to new heights with the help of a mandoline and a Tupperware box.

Now the effects are being felt in the supply chain.

In Iceland, sales of cucumbers have doubled. Last week, Icelandic farmers reported they had been unable to keep up with soaring demand, prompting many supermarkets to experience shortages.

Although supermarkets have avoided giving Moffitt all the credit – one retailer told the BBC cucumber shortages were common at this warmer time of year – it’s a trend that is spreading to UK shores.

Analysis of Assosia data by The Grocer points to emerging shortages at the UK mults. Of the 70 lines in the major retailers, 14 have been out of stock in the past few days, including core whole cucumber lines, the data shows.

Several retailers also told The Grocer the market was facing a tighter supply, even if they hadn’t seen shortages themselves yet.

It’s a picture confirmed by growers. “The Logan Moffitt TikTok has certainly helped with sales recently,” says Lee Stiles, secretary of the Lea Valley Growers Association.

It could be seen as a godsend after a slow start to the season, as poor weather deterred consumers from the usual summer habits such as salads and outdoor eating.

However, it’s a case of too little too late for UK growers. As Stiles puts it: “We have already sold our British Lea Valley cucumber crop yield for this year, so the increase in demand will be met by imported cucumbers.”

The timing of this trend is undoubtedly unfortunate. However, there are positives to be found. Moffitt proves it is possible to create passion for fresh foods that are typically seen as run of the mill – and social media is a powerful tool in making that happen. Plus, if today’s trend-led shoppers find the recipes tickle their tastebuds, they may well make cucumbers a staple in their shopping baskets in future.

After all, it’s easy to knock Moffitt’s content – it’s not entirely original, nor complicated – but it does succeed in making cucumbers look appealing. And after you watch a few recipes, you will probably find yourself agreeing: sometimes you do need to eat an entire cucumber.