Asda has launched its 100th On The Move convenience store, with plans to double the estate by the end of the year.

In partnership with EG Group, which owns and operates each site, the latest addition is located on Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough, stocking up to 2,500 products across chilled, fresh and ambient. Asda supplies the products on a wholesale basis to EG Group.

Like the rest of the estate, the store also features EG-owned and operated foodservice brands and franchise partner offers such as Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Greggs, Subway, Sbarro, and Cinnabon.

The milestone opening marks the 35th On The Move convenience store to open on an EG Group forecourt this year, as part of its goal to open a further 100 sites across the UK in 2023.

“The opening of the 100th Asda On The Move store is a milestone in our convenience journey to bring Asda’s great products to more customers through our partnership with EG Group,” said Asda senior wholesale & convenience director James Laws.

“The popularity of these stores shows us customers want to be able to pick up essential products or grab a spontaneous treat whilst they’re refuelling. We look forward to providing that service to customers in even more locations as we expand the number of Asda On The Move sites in the future.’’

EG Group head of convenience retail Junaid Manjra said: “The launch of this landmark Asda On The Move reflects the ongoing progress of EG’s successful partnership with Asda.

“This latest store will provide customers with a winning combination of the supermarket’s fresh produce and premium products, alongside EG’s portfolio of own and popular third-party foodservice brands. Together with Asda, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in foodservice and convenience retailing to offer customers fantastic quality, value, and convenience across the UK.”

The Asda On The Move forecourt concept was launched in October 2020. Asda is also expanding its presence in the convenience market through its new Asda Express brand, which launched before Christmas in Sutton Coldfield and Tottenham Hale.

The supermarket is planning to open 300 Asda Express stores by the end of 2026 in urban and residential locations.

The retailer has also acquired 132 convenience stores and attached petrol filling stations from the Co-op Group. This deal is currently going through the CMA’s competition review process.