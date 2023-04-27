Asda has opened its 150th Asda On the Move convenience store, on an EG Group forecourt.

Located at Baynards Green Services in Bicester, Oxfordshire, the 2,723 sq ft store now equates to the third Asda On the Move in the local area.

The latest launch also puts Asda a step closer to reaching 200 openings of the roadside convenience store format by the end of 2023.

The store stocks over 1,300 branded and own-label products in a bid to provide a more extensive offering of fresh produce and chilled lines than is traditionally found on fuel forecourts, the supermarket said. Operating on a 24-hour basis, it also includes a Greggs and Leon kiosk.

“The opening of the 150th Asda On the Move store marks a significant milestone in our ongoing expansion into the convenience market, to bring Asda’s value and great products to more customers across the UK,” said Asda senior director for wholesale & convenience James Laws.

“Through this partnership with EG Group, we’re able to cater to rising demand from customers to pick up essentials quickly and conveniently or grab a treat whilst they’re refuelling.

“Convenience is one of the fastest-growing channels in the grocery market and we are increasing our presence in this area to support our long-term ambition to restore Asda to the number two position in UK grocery. We’re delighted to bring our modern and welcoming convenience store offering to Baynards Green Services.”

EG Group head of convenience retail Junaid Manjra said: “We have been very encouraged by the response of customers to Asda On the Move, and the launch of this milestone store demonstrates how EG’s partnership with Asda is driving further success.

“We’re excited to bring another Asda On the Move store to Bicester, where customers will be able to enjoy the supermarket’s fresh produce and premium products, alongside EG’s portfolio of own and popular third-party foodservice brands.”

The Asda On the Move sites also bring a wide range of new partner spaces to customers, with EG-owned food-to-go brands and franchise partners such as Starbucks, Greggs, Subway, and Cinnabon providing a wide range of products in store.

Today’s opening comes after Asda recently announced plans to open 30 new Asda Express convenience stores this year, specifically in residential areas and transport hubs. The retailer aims to open 300 in total by the end of 2026. The next Asda Express stores to open will be Calne in May and Romford train station in June.

Asda has also acquired 132 convenience stores and attached petrol filling stations from the Co-op Group. This deal is currently going through the CMA’s normal competition review process.