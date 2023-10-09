Budgens has opened its 400th store.

Operating under the Booker-owned fascia, the 1,800 sq ft store in Wooler, Northumberland boasts an in-store bakery, hot drinks machine and a free ATM, as well as fresh and local products.

The store is owned by independent retailers Paul McKenna and Graeme Wilson, and was transformed from a garden centre following a £650,000 investment.

The owners said they identified an opportunity to create a convenience store with “great choice, prices and services” to target the local community, given the nearest supermarket was a 40-mile round trip.

“I am really proud of how the store has turned out after the renovations,” said McKenna. ”The support from the Budgens team has been amazing. The prices have allowed me to be competitive whilst maintaining a good margin, as well as giving local people an increase in choice of products, some of which are also locally sourced which is such a fantastic feeling.

“On top of this I have been able to employ 11 locals which is truly a great achievement.”

Booker Retail Partners sales director Stewart Fenn said: ”Budgens Wooler has been completely refurbished and this is a brilliant store; it has everything the villagers could hope for.

“The dedication from Paul and his team is nothing short of remarkable and that truly shows in the store. The store has got off to a flying start and I’m excited to see how the whole team builds on this success.”