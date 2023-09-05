The current trend towards loyalty-based pricing has now moved into the petrol forecourt sector after BP extended its reward programme.

The forecourt operator has launched BPme Rewards Price, which entitles its loyalty card holders to instant savings on a range of items sold in its stores, including M&S food and products from its Wild Bean Cafes.

The discounts will be available at about 300 company-owned stores, with the products included in the promotion regularly changing throughout the year.

Current promotions include buy three bottles of M&S wine and save 25%, a 50p saving on a Wild Bean Cafe breakfast bap and drink and a 40p multibuy saving on two bottles of Lucozade Sport.

Until now, the scheme offered benefits in the form of points generated through both fuel and in-store purchases, which can be redeemed against future BP purchases as well as with selected partners such as M&S and Amazon. These rewards will continue alongside the discounted prices.

BP also said customers will continue to receive personalised promotions through the BPme app.

“We’re listening to our customers and evolving our convenience proposition to give them what they want – rewards they really value and money off products in our stores,” said Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK at BP.

“It’s all part of how we are evolving our convenience proposition and providing customers on the move with quality food and beverage-led offers at our network of convenient roadside locations across the UK.”

The move is part of BP’s wider growth strategy, which includes convenience as one of its five key priorities.