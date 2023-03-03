Budgens has launched a one-off fascia with Kavanagh’s Belsize Park.

The “truly premium independent store” officially opened last month with signage that gives greater prominence to the Kavanagh’s name than Budgens.

It marks a departure from the normal style, which usually gives most prominence to Budgens.

Kavanagh Group MD Noel Kavanagh Jr said this was part of the strategy to create a store with an independent feel.

“Our ambition when we started this journey was to develop a truly independent, premium store with a real focus on fresh food and quality,” Kavanagh Jr told The Grocer.

“We have two other Budgens stores in Eton and Hinchley Wood, but we’re really championing being an independent store in Belsize Park, which is why we’ve reversed Budgens and Kavanagh’s.

“I feel the overall offer we are landing is quite unique and thankfully the reaction on the ground is telling us we’re moving in the right direction. We’ll listen carefully to our customers and evolve the offer as we move forward.”

Situated in north-west London, Kavanagh’s Budgens Belsize Park offers exotic fruit & veg, counters of fresh fish and cheeses, a swathe of food to go, with sandwiches, wraps, and baps made fresh in its on-site kitchen every morning, as well meal solutions for the “time-poor consumer”.