Central Co-op has saved shoppers £2.6m in discounts from its exclusive member pricing scheme.

Since launching in October with reduced prices on over 50 everyday items, the society has continued to extend the duration of the scheme. It now includes over 100 products, from bread and milk to petfood and toiletries.

A six-pack of free-range medium eggs, for example, is down from £1.70 to £1.25, and a four-pint bottle of milk is £1.50 rather than £1.85. The society said milk was its top seller, with 6.4 million pints of its whole and semi-skimmed milk sold so far under the scheme.

It added that these savings would stay put as the nation headed into the summer as a way of helping shoppers navigate the cost of living crisis.