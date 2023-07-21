Co-op shoppers are now able to earn membership rewards when placing orders via Uber Eats.

As of this week, members can earn cashback and rewards for their communities when using the rapid delivery app.

Members will earn 2p for every pound spent on own-brand products using Uber Eats, while a further 2p will go towards local causes and community projects across the UK.

To get the rewards, shoppers need to add their membership number into the Uber Eats app at checkout.

Uber Eats delivery is available from over 1,000 Co-op stores following its launch last year.

Despite the addition of membership rewards, Co-op’s latest Member Prices scheme will not be available on the platform.

Member Prices was launched in April as part of a £240m five-year overhaul of its membership proposition. The society offers deals exclusively for members in its stores and Co-op-owned digital channels.

Announcing the addition of rewards to Uber Eats, Co-op e-commerce director Chris Conway said the retailer was “committed to developing fast and flexible options online to serve shoppers quickly, easily and conveniently”.

“Our ambition to grow our membership base by one million over the next five years is supported by our compelling member benefits programme. Our members lie at the very heart of the Co-op, and by building on our successful partnership with Uber Eats we are now able to create additional value for our members and for local communities.”

Uber Eats UK head of commerce Alex Troughton said: “It’s great to be able to build on our successful partnership with Co-op, and join forces to allow its members to earn rewards, and support local community causes and organisations when they use Uber Eats.

”This is all about using our unique technology to deliver exactly what people want, when they want it and enable them to help out community causes that matter to them.”