Filco Supermarkets has opened its first store under the ‘Together With Morrisons’ banner, in a new supply deal revealed by The Grocer earlier this month.

The fascia has launched at its 5,500 sq ft store in Taibach, Port Talbot. Filco said it would convert the remaining eight stores, which are currently supplied by Nisa, by the summer.

“Filco stores are well known for their fantastic butcher and deli counters, just like Morrisons, and they are also proud to support local Welsh farmers and suppliers like we are,” said Paul Dobson, Morrisons sales director for franchise & wholesale supply.

“This partnership will support those elements that make Filco stores so special while also offering customers a mix of Morrisons own brand products and branded favourites. We have worked closely with Matthew [Hunt, Filco director] and the team to utilise everyone’s expertise and create a store with a new look and feel as well as an improved offer for customers.”

Hunt said: “I’m excited to be partnering with Morrisons and opening the first of nine ‘Together with Morrisons’ stores in South Wales. This new partnership will enable us to continue championing local farmers and independent suppliers while also strengthening the offer for our customers.

”The Morrisons brand is well known and trusted, which will help us broaden our appeal in the local community and we look forward to welcoming in new customers.”

The ‘Together with Morrisons’ proposition is designed for independent store owners with established local brands and larger stores. They are also focused on championing produce with local suppliers, which is complemented with Morrisons’ breadth of products across own label and brands.

The first ‘Together with Morrisons’ store opened in May 2022, in Upton in the Cotswolds, in partnership with Warner’s, followed by Jempson’s and Fresh & Proper stores.