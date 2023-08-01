The epidemic of crime against shopworkers is far from over. So much has been proven by new Co-op data, showing criminal acts at its stores have jumped 35% since the start of the year to over 175,000 recorded incidents, equating to nearly 1,000 a day.

It’s a grim picture and only just the tip of the iceberg. Retail crime is rife and shopworkers across the sector have tolerated abuse and violence for too long now. Something has to give.

There was hope last summer’s new law making shopworker attacks an aggravated offence would lead to a more effective police response and criminal deterrent. But we’re yet to see the evidence.

Take the Co-op, for example. While 16% of all sector crime is reported by retailers, Co-op shopworkers increased their crime reporting levels by almost 50% in Q1 2023. But that’s yet to yield results as a Co-op Freedom of Information request showed police had failed to respond 71% of the time.

The Co-op has shone a light on the problem

As a result, shopworkers’ faith in the law implemented to protect them is fading, as Co-op campaign and public affairs director Paul Gerrard says: “Unless the police turn up or take action on evidence, there’s no point in an aggravated offence.”

There’s the rub. Some shopworkers are holding up their end of the bargain and reporting crime – ensuring more accurate data – but the police need to step up their game and deliver with investigations. Perhaps the light Co-op has shone on the problem will prompt (or shame) them into finally taking action.

Progress may be underway as police forces have pledged to investigate every reported crime. Yet this follows recent confessions from senior police sources, who admitted some forces had done the “bare minimum” to investigate lower-level offences, according to The Times.

The pledge would see more time and resource dedicated to tackling reported offences, but only those with reasonable lead time to gather evidence, such as CCTV and eyewitness accounts. As Lisa Townsend, the police & crime commissioner for Surrey, says: “We mustn’t tolerate this idea that there are some crimes we don’t investigate, as they have a huge impact on our communities.”

A better foundation for shopworkers to argue their cause

Actions, as they say, speak louder than words. So, retailers and trade bodies must strike while the iron is hot to not only maintain pressure on police forces to uphold their promises, but also encourage their own staff and members to better engage with local PCCs, particularly with an election on the horizon.

As ACS CEO James Lowman points out: “Retailers should be looking at the upcoming PCC elections as an opportunity to get the issues facing their businesses higher up the agenda.”

The foundation for a shift change is laid out. The sector must grip the opportunities of police pledges, scathing data and political motivation to drive some much-needed change for its workers.