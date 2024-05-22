The Kay Group has enjoyed an 11.1% boost in turnover to £217.8m for the year ending 31 October 2023, according to its latest accounts at Companies House.

The Londis-supplied forecourt operator praised its “maturing site” at Dobshill and the purchase of two new locations – Winsford Gateway Service Station and Park Garage in Blackburn – for its growth.

It also boasted an 82% increase in pre-tax profit to £10.8m, while gross profit rose by 16.2% to £19m.

“The addition of the new-to-industry Winsford location and taking back the operation of Park Garage from BP, along with continued good margin availability on fuel, drove a solid increase in gross profit,” the accounts said.

“Expenses continued to be tightly controlled, and business rates relief continued to assist the profitability of the company for the part of the year.”

With the addition of the two new sites, employee numbers increased to 287, resulting in an increase in staff costs from £4m to £6.9m.

For new locations, the company uses “cost-effective three-tier” promotional activity for customer retention through fuel discount vouchers to redeem on their next fill-up.

The 24-site operator has also undertaken a rollout of solar panels in all bar one of its service stations. Kay Group said it had invested more than £1.8m into the project and anticipates an electricity usage reduction of 20%-25%.

It has also reduced its carbon footprint by 30% by installing energy-saving equipment in most of its outlets, the accounts added.

Kay Group, which switched supply deals from Spar to Londis last year, also supports its retail offer with “quality locally sourced craft produce”, as well as food-to-go suppliers Subway, Greggs and Costa Express. Its fuel is supplied by Shell, BP and Texaco.