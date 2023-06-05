Londis has won a five-year contract to supply forecourt operator The Kay Group.

Switching over from Spar, the new deal follows a six-month trial whereby two stores were awarded to Londis while two other symbol groups were tested with two Kay Group stores.

After Londis prevailed, The Kay Group went on to roll out the new format and fascia across its 23-store estate in the Midlands, north Wales and northern England.

They now include Booker’s exclusive own-label ranges such as Jack’s and Euro Shopper, and services like food to go, coffee and slush drinks, along with a wider range of both fresh and frozen foods.

“It has been a great experience working with Londis on this project,” said The Kay Group MD Richard Cox. ”With the changes within the Londis brand structure, and through our test sites with the brand refresh, product range, margin, availability, along with a delivery structure to meet our sites needs through 24-hour trading, we are delighted to be back with Londis and the team.

“We are confident this move allows us to create state-of-the-art forecourts in high traffic transient sites that are completely in line with current customer needs.”

Booker Retail Partners sales director Stewart Fenn said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with The Kay Group. It is a real privilege to be serving such a prestigious and well respected retail group.

“The conversions to Londis have gone extremely well and we are seeing the fantastic results the stores are now delivering in terms of growing their business with increased sales, footfall, and profits. It has been a really exciting time and I’m now looking forward to building on this success to deliver even more for Ken [Kay, owner & CEO of Kay Group], Richard, and their team.”