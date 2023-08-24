Independent retailer Manjit Gill has tripled his turnover since becoming a One Stop franchisee.

Gill, who relaunched his two former Costcutter stores in Nottinghamshire during 2021 and 2022, said access to One Stop’s own label range, including 160 chilled lines with the ‘Selected by Tesco’ stamp which aims establish the link between One Stop and its owner to shoppers, was a key driver behind the boost in footfall and basket spend, resulting in increased turnover.

Gill said his sales have also been boosted by his assigned business development manager, who has helped to ensure his stores and products were “fine tuned” to the local demographic.

He added switching to a franchise model has helped to reduce his working hours.

“When we converted the stores to One Stop and had the refits completed, our customers were flabbergasted when they saw what had been done,” said Gill. ”The store looked tidier, it was set out well, the pricing is better, and our footfall is growing.

“Customers know we’re part of Tesco and new customers are more inclined to shop with us as they trust the brand.

“We couldn’t sell certain lines before like chilled or frozen, as they were too expensive, and customers didn’t trust certain products. But we’re selling so many more categories now and lots are coming in for a whole shop.”

One Stop head of franchise John Miller said: “We love hearing comments about how positive and easy people find switching to One Stop is. As a business, we focus on consistency and running systems and processes that people want to buy into. The result is an incredible shopping experience for customers and strong profit growth for our franchisees.

“There is a natural reluctance sometimes to change with a ‘better the devil you know’ acceptance, especially at the moment where people are just holding out for ‘things’ to change. Manjit’s story shows the transition can be pain-free and opportunity-ridden, with support available at every stage, so things don’t go wrong and can be easily rectified.

“Manjit no longer has to worry about the wholesale buying relationship and has time to focus on his store and his customers as everything else is done for him.”