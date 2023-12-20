Morrisons has rolled out its Just Eat partnership to its Daily convenience stores for the first time.

The service will be available from an initial 60 Morrisons Daily stores this month and will be extended to over 650 early next year.

As part of the launch, Just Eat is offering up to 50% off of selected products up until Christmas Eve.

“We have Morrisons Dailys across the country and partnering with Just Eat will offer another fast and convenient way for customers to get Morrisons groceries delivered straight to their door,” said Morrisons group convenience, online and wholesale director Joseph Sutton. “We’re committed to offering great-value and high-quality products to our customers, however they choose to shop.”

Just Eat UK strategic accounts director Amy Heather added: “We know that our customers are increasingly seeking convenience, particularly in those busy moments like Christmas, and our partnership with Morrisons Daily shows our ongoing commitment to delivering a wide range and more options for our customers to get whatever they need, wherever and whenever they need them.”