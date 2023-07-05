MPK Garages is converting another 17 stores to Nisa.

The stores will covert from Londis and feature a co-branded fascia with Nisa and MPK’s independent brand ‘Pop-In Daily’.

It follows the conversion of another 11 stores from Morrisons Daily to Nisa earlier this year.

It means MPK’s 28-strong estate will be entirely supplied by the symbol group.

Primarily situated in the Midlands, with additional stores along the M5 between Birmingham and Bristol, as well as the M1 between Nottingham and Durham, the forecourt sites range in size from 1,000 to 3,000 sq ft.

The retail focus will centre on food-to-go and chilled, with each store featuring an expanded range of products, including Co-op own label across all categories.

MPK Garages retail director Wayne Harrand said the “seamless process and positive performance” he experienced during the changeover with his Morrison Daily stores led to the decision to migrate the remainder of the portfolio to the Nisa supply chain.

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “I’m absolutely delighted that 17 additional MPK stores will be joining Nisa over the coming months.

“Wayne and the team have proved to be fantastic to deal with since we began our relationship with the original 11 stores and I’m sure the relationship between Nisa and MPK will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“We are seeing some fantastic growth across our forecourt business at the moment and this partnership with MPK further strengthens our development in that particular market.”