MPK Garages has doubled grocery sales after switching its supply deal to Nisa over the summer.

The 28-site forecourt retailer, which previously operated with Morrisons Daily and Londis, said access to Co-op own label through Nisa was a key driver behind the sales boost.

The range was also complemented by locally supplied products, which form up to 7% of each store’s turnover. Fuel sales have risen by 5.5%, the business added.

MPK Garages’ 1,800 sq ft site in Dordon was the latest to take on the Nisa fascia, which is co-branded with MPK’s independent brand Pop-In Daily along with the rest of the estate.

It underwent a £400,000 refit in August, which saw an extension of its chilled offer with more ready meals, meal components, and snacks.

To encourage destination trips to the store, there is an Evri parcel collection and drop-off service, a PayZone terminal for bill payment, a craft beer section, and a six-door display of chilled alcohol.

“Joining forces with Nisa has also enabled our 24-hour store to build on its ‘Everything to keep you going’ strapline, making the range more relevant to the growing local community as well as passing motorists, HGV drivers and workers at the nearby industrial estate,” said MPK retail director Wayne Harrand.

“Because we have a lot of shift workers commuting to the industrial estate, chilled snacking and meal deals needed to be in the front area of the store.

“We also needed to have a good selection of confectionery, stocking the top 25 lines for transient traffic, with plenty of chocolate pouches, chewing gum and chewing sweets, as well as 15 different energy drinks.”

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “MPK Garages are a fantastic forecourt retailer and have been brilliant to work with since joining Nisa. They have a clear vision for their stores and I’m so proud that Nisa is able to give businesses like MPK the partnership they need to succeed.”

The forecourt operator runs sites in the Midlands, Yorkshire, the north east, Oxfordshire, and the south west, supplied by Essar, Gulf or Texaco.