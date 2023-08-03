One Stop has partnered with Swedish food tech company Whywaste.

The convenience retailer is set to roll out the food waste solution across all 1,000 stores, both company-owned and franchise, following a trial last year that achieved a 14.3% reduction in waste across fresh and ambient.

It works by providing retailers with precise product expiration data alongside markdown recommendations in a bid to ensure soon-to-expire products are sold.

One Stop said the partnership marked a significant step forward in reducing food waste and supporting its ambition to reach net zero by 2050.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Whywaste – we’re committed to reducing food waste and our environmental impact as much as we can, where we can,” said One Stop head of supply chain Richard Turton.

“The Whywaste software will enable us to discount products which are close to their sell by date at fair prices, giving our customers another great way to save money when they visit our stores.”

Whywaste head of business development Ben Holden said: “It is always wonderful to see that retailers are embracing the idea that sustainability is an important part of their business.

“In announcing this partnership with One Stop we are delighted that they have shown their continued commitment to reducing food waste and giving their customers the best offers, together with Whywaste.”