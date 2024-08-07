Scottish Nisa retailer PGNJ is switching its coffee-to-go supplier to Lavazza On The Move.

The 11-store operator, located in and around Glasgow, has installed the machines at six sites so far, which had previously operated with Costa Express, Jack’s Beans and Pret Express.

Owner Jay Javid said the remaining five stores would switch to Lavazza by the end of next year, when the other contract agreements came to an end.

He said PGNJ was adding more three more stores to its estate, which has almost tripled in size since 2018, by March. These would also feature Lavazza On The Move machines, creating a “unison coffee-to-go offer”, Javid said.

Javid said he chose Lavazza as a supplier as it could offer “a better package deal that could accommodate a multi-site retailer”. He added that Lavazza’s customer service team had been “open and communicative” which was a “game-changer”.

In PGNJ’s new coffee proposition, shoppers can enjoy drinks including americano, cappuccino, latte, espresso and hot chocolate, with dairy and oat milk options, as well as a selection of teas. It also forms part of the retailer’s meal deal offer.

Javid said some stores had doubled their coffee-to-go sales since switching to Lavazza.

Lavazza head of coffee to go Zain Hyde said retailers were provided with free of charge digital content, physical activations and point of sales material. Retailers received margins based on the number of cups sold, he added.

The business has also begun trialling iced coffee at select Lavazza On The Move locations, with a view to rolling it out to retail partners soon.