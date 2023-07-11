Scottish retailer Stephen Thompson has become the latest independent retailer to operate under the Iceland Local fascia.

It follows a £600,000 investment into the retailer’s Buckhaven and Greenock stores.

Buckhaven, the 4,000 sq ft site near Fife, has been converted to a dual-branded fascia with the business’ own brand Eddy’s Food Station.

Alongside products from main supplier Costcutter, which includes Co-op own label, Iceland is now complementing the store’s range with 26 cabinets of its own label and licensed products, including Greggs, Harry Ramsden and TGI Fridays, Thompson told The Grocer.

The new ranges have been signposted in store with Iceland Local banners.

The 3,000 sq ft Greenock store is being supplied with a smaller Iceland range. It means the store hasn’t been decorated with a dual-branded fascia or interior signage, except for branded cabinets.

As part of the major refurbs, both stores have also been fitted with new fridges, freezers and a dedicated food to go area, which features an “all-day menu” covering hot and cold food ranges. The retailer said it was designed for fast food service particularly at peak breakfast, lunch and dinner periods.

“When we purchased the stores last year we could see huge potential to convert them into fully modern-day convenience stores serving quality food to our customers,” said Eddy’s Food Station head of retail Mike Leonard.

“We are pleased to have delivered first-class facilities for the towns and are proud to invest in these areas and especially the local community around our stores.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of the project has been not simply the visual transformation of the stores but also the partnerships we have established with both national brands and local suppliers. We’re working with great companies such as Iceland, Fife Creameries, Costa Coffee, Fisher & Donaldson and Co-op.”

Iceland Foods international & wholesale director Justin Addison said: “We are excited to be partnering with Eddy’s Food Station to enhance convenience for our customers.

“The expansion of Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen and grocery products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks.”

Eddy’s Food Station operates stores in Greenock, Larbert, Leuchars and Buckhaven across Scotland, with Costcutter as its main supplier. The company, which currently employs 56 staff, plans to increase the number of stores it operates within in the next 12 months and is actively seeking more opportunities across Scotland.

The first Iceland Local opened on 31 March on a Texaco garage forecourt in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton. The store is owned and managed by forecourt operator SGN Retail and also incorporates a Costcutter fascia.

Iceland MD Richard Walker told The Grocer there were plans for more openings.

He said: “They’re very much in the Iceland template and mould. We’ve got a really interesting partner and there’s clearly a lot of demand for the product. So early sales are quite encouraging and we’ll see where it goes.”