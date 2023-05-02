As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Asda has launched a selection of products that would make any royal proud… if they knew what an Asda was.

From a Letty the Caterpillar Cake complete with crown and patriotic sprinkles, to a giant cookie inscribed with ’A Right Royal Party’, Asda has sweet treats fit for a king. Shoppers can also make a personalised treat by uploading their own photo for a Coronation Photo Cake.

And the retailer has savoury fans covered too, with coronation crumpets, king-sized sausage and burgers and a cheese truckle tower.