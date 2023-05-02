As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Asda has launched a selection of products that would make any royal proud… if they knew what an Asda was.
From a Letty the Caterpillar Cake complete with crown and patriotic sprinkles, to a giant cookie inscribed with ’A Right Royal Party’, Asda has sweet treats fit for a king. Shoppers can also make a personalised treat by uploading their own photo for a Coronation Photo Cake.
And the retailer has savoury fans covered too, with coronation crumpets, king-sized sausage and burgers and a cheese truckle tower.
Coronation Celebration Cake
£12 (1,151g)
Madeira sponge filled with vanilla frosting and British strawberry jam, coated in vanilla frosting and decorated with sugar sprinkles, edible union jack plaques and edible crowns.
Coronation Tray Bake
£6.50 (745g)
Vanilla flavoured sponge, topped with clotted cream ganache frosting, finished with sugar decorations.
Coronation Letty Character Cake
£7 (620g)
Chocolate sponge cake with chocolate flavour buttercream, milk chocolate coating and edible decorations.
Coronation Giant Cookie
£8 (approx. 12 servings)
Vegan, dark chocolate chip giant cookie with coloured sprinkles.
Gingerbread Coronation Crown
65p (31g)
An individually wrapped gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing.
Coronation Cake Jar
£3 (188g)
Layers of madeira sponge, British strawberry jam and vanilla frosting with red, white and blue coloured sprinkles and topped with an edible crown decoration.
Coronation Coins
£1 (72g)
Milk chocolate coins, wrapped in gold foil
Coronation Photo Cake
Small (£14 - serves 22) / Large (£18 - serves 40)
Upload a photo and Asda will print it onto a cake while you wait. Available in plain sponge with vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam or chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream.
Regal All Butter Shortbread Biscuits
£6 (500g)
All Butter Shortbread biscuits in a variety of shapes. Baked in Scotland.
King’s Coronation Truckle Tower
£5.50 (440g)
King’s Coronation Truckle Tower with vintage Cheddar cheese, Cheddar cheese with balsamic onion and cheddar cheese with chilli and red peppers.
King’s Coronation Snacking Cheese Selection
£4.50 (204g)
A snacking box with 12 bite-sized pieces of British cheese: four curry flavoured Cheddar cheese with mango, four Red Leicester cheese, four Cheddar & Mozzarella cheese pieces.
65-Piece Sharing Selection
£5.50 (790g)
A collection of savoury eggs, chicken kiev bites, pork cocktail sausages and sausage rolls.
Golden Breaded Chicken Crowns
£3 (420g)
Chopped, shaped and formed chicken breast, coated in seasoned golden breadcrumbs.
Coronation Crumpets
£1.50 (6pk)
Crumpets decorated with a royal crown shape.
King Size Pork Sausages
£2.50 (400g)
Gluten free pork sausages, made with prime cuts and blended with herbs and spices.
King Size Beef Burgers
£4 (680g)
Beef burgers seasoned with a pinch of salt and black pepper.
King’s Coronation Pork Pie
£5 (460g)
Seasoned cured pork wrapped in golden pastry for a right royal snack.
Coronation Chicken-flavoured Hand Cooked Crisps
£1.35 (150g)
Hand cooked crisps made with British potatoes. A thicker cut seasoned with a blend of spices for a classic coronation chicken flavour.
