As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Asda has launched a selection of products that would make any royal proud… if they knew what an Asda was.

From a Letty the Caterpillar Cake complete with crown and patriotic sprinkles, to a giant cookie inscribed with ’A Right Royal Party’, Asda has sweet treats fit for a king. Shoppers can also make a personalised treat by uploading their own photo for a Coronation Photo Cake.

And the retailer has savoury fans covered too, with coronation crumpets,  king-sized sausage and burgers and a cheese truckle tower.

 

Asda_Coronation_Cake

Coronation Celebration Cake

£12 (1,151g)

Madeira sponge filled with vanilla frosting and British strawberry jam, coated in vanilla frosting and decorated with sugar sprinkles, edible union jack plaques and edible crowns.

 

NPD (2)

Coronation Tray Bake

£6.50 (745g)

Vanilla flavoured sponge, topped with clotted cream ganache frosting, finished with sugar decorations.

 

Asda_Letty_the_Coronation_Caterpillar_Cake

Coronation Letty Character Cake

£7 (620g)

Chocolate sponge cake with chocolate flavour buttercream, milk chocolate coating and edible decorations.

 

NPD (1)

Coronation Giant Cookie

£8 (approx. 12 servings)

Vegan, dark chocolate chip giant cookie with coloured sprinkles.

 

Asda_Gingerbread_Crown_31g

Gingerbread Coronation Crown

65p (31g)

An individually wrapped gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing.

 

Asda_Coronation_Cake_Jar

Coronation Cake Jar

£3 (188g)

Layers of madeira sponge, British strawberry jam and vanilla frosting with red, white and blue coloured sprinkles and topped with an edible crown decoration.

 

NPD

Coronation Coins

£1 (72g)

Milk chocolate coins, wrapped in gold foil

 

Coronation cake - frame

Coronation Photo Cake

Small (£14 - serves 22) / Large (£18 - serves 40)

Upload a photo and Asda will print it onto a cake while you wait. Available in plain sponge with vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam or chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream. 

 

coronation shortbread biscuit tin

Regal All Butter Shortbread Biscuits

£6 (500g)

All Butter Shortbread biscuits in a variety of shapes. Baked in Scotland.

 

Asda_King_s_Coronation_Truckle_Tower_440g

King’s Coronation Truckle Tower

£5.50 (440g)

King’s Coronation Truckle Tower with vintage Cheddar cheese, Cheddar cheese with balsamic onion and cheddar cheese with chilli and red peppers.

 

Asda_King_s_Coronation_Cheese_Snacking_Box_12_x_17g__204g_

King’s Coronation Snacking Cheese Selection

£4.50 (204g)

A snacking box with 12 bite-sized pieces of British cheese: four curry flavoured Cheddar cheese with mango, four Red Leicester cheese, four Cheddar & Mozzarella cheese pieces.

 

Snacking selection

65-Piece Sharing Selection

£5.50 (790g)

A collection of savoury eggs, chicken kiev bites, pork cocktail sausages and sausage rolls. 

 

Asda_Golden_Breaded_Chicken_Crowns_420g

Golden Breaded Chicken Crowns

£3 (420g)

Chopped, shaped and formed chicken breast, coated in seasoned golden breadcrumbs.

 

Asda_6_Coronation_Crumpets

Coronation Crumpets

£1.50 (6pk)

Crumpets decorated with a royal crown shape.

 

Asda_2_King_Size_Pork_Sausages_400g-1

King Size Pork Sausages

£2.50 (400g)

Gluten free pork sausages, made with prime cuts and blended with herbs and spices.

 

Asda_King_Size_2_Beef_Burgers_680g

King Size Beef Burgers

£4 (680g)

Beef burgers seasoned with a pinch of salt and black pepper.

 

Asda_King_s_Coronation_Pork_Pie_460g

King’s Coronation Pork Pie

£5 (460g)

Seasoned cured pork wrapped in golden pastry for a right royal snack. 

 

Coronaiton Crisps

Coronation Chicken-flavoured Hand Cooked Crisps

£1.35 (150g)

Hand cooked crisps made with British potatoes. A thicker cut seasoned with a blend of spices for a classic coronation chicken flavour.

