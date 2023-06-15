Unilever has teamed up with The Co-op and FareShare to donate essential grocery items to those in need.

From now until to 11 July, the fmcg giant will donate one product to FareShare for every two selected Unilever products purchased from Co-op, spanning its household, personal care and food brands.

These products will be distributed to local communities through FareShare’s network.

To increase awareness of the donation campaign, gondola ends have been installed in over 340 of Co-op’s stores, displaying the homecare and personal care products included – spanning Dove, Comfort, Sure, Simple and Persil.

A further 60 gondola ends display food products included in the scheme, from brands such as Pot Noodle and Hellmann’s.

The campaign is supported with additional POS and campaign materials in-store – such as floor stickers, bookend pennants, OOS banners, bollard covers and kiosk screens – featuring the tagline ‘Buy any 2, we donate 1 to FareShare’ alongside the relevant brand logos.

A custom brand page has also gone live on Co-op’s website to promote the campaign online.

“The cost-of-living crisis has had a devastating impact on people already struggling to make ends meet,” said FareShare director of fundraising Shabnam Amini.

“This means that many people are faced with the impossible decision of choosing between food and hygiene products.”

Unilever GM of foods for UK&I Andre Burger said the partnership would “make a real difference” to “the most vulnerable communities across the UK”.