Motor Fuel Group has installed fuel debt recovery and theft service Fuel Guardian across 100 petrol stations, with almost 200 more set to join.

Following a trial earlier this year across four sites, the forecourt giant has made Fuel Guardian an approved partner, as it looks to tackle incidences of no means of payment and drive-offs.

As the majority of MFG’s 1,200-plus store estate uses a franchise business model, where contract managers operate its company-owned petrol stations on a self-employed basis, it is down to the managers if they want to deploy the service.

Dee Sedani, owner of Fuel Guardian and One Stop franchisee, told The Grocer it had now launched the service at 100 sites, with a further 175 to have signed up.

Active MFG sites include Aberford Road in West Yorkshire, Aerodrome Services in Cambridgeshire and Herds Garage in Middlesex.

A number of Morrisons petrol forecourts, which MFG bought from the supermarket earlier this year, have also signed up. The transaction completed in April.

“It’s such an honour to help retailers have the the ability fight their thieves and crime,” said Sedani. “No means of payment incidences have also turned into cases where people use the stations as a payday loan, yet this turns into a crime with very little coming back to pay.”

Fuel Guardian launched in February, offering forecourt operators a “time and labour saving” system that automates the traditionally lengthy paper-based process for dealing in these incidents, with “minimal data input”.

It is now working with 15 different forecourt retailers, including MPK Garages and Ascona Group.

Since its launch six months ago, it has helped to recover £104,000 in fuel debt overall.