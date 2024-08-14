Forecourt operator Pricewatch has cut shrinkage on high targeted theft items by 90% at its Trinity Service Station in Eastbourne, thanks to a new alarm tagging system.

In a 30-day trial with Chirp-protect, Pricewatch placed tags on high-value products, including alcohol, meats and cheese, that were being frequently stolen.

Tags on items that had either been tampered with or not deactivated by staff at the till were then triggered by Chirp-protect’s sensor, which is placed above the store’s exit.

The 11-site operator, which operates with Nisa and Morrisons Daily, also rolled out the alarm tagging system at its standalone convenience store in Horsham during the trial, which was suffering from organised criminal activities and bulk stealing, according to the business.

Pricewatch Group general manager Tom Buckley said this store saw a 40%-50% reduction in shrinkage on the items tagged, such as wine, coffee, and baby formula.

The installation of Chirp-protect at the two sites was working in conjunction with facial recognition tech Facewatch, which alerts retailers when a repeat offender enters the premises.

“The idea was that we’d catch the people stealing the products with Chirp, then we can log their faces on Facewatch to stop them from coming in next time,” said Buckley.

Pricewatch is now planning a wider rollout of Chirp-protect across its estate, including at its forecourt sites in Hailsham, East Sussex, and Storrington, West Sussex.

“We’re determined to crack down on crime, so between Chirp, Facewatch and security guards, we’re on the right track to curb it,” said Buckley.

Chirp-protect sales development manager Michelle Miles said: “Pricewatch has recently installed Chirp-protect’s anti-theft system and we have been delighted with the results.

“I worked closely with both managers at the sites to understand the issues they were facing with shoplifting. We added Chirp-protect tags to various items including beer, wine, chilled products and seasonal goods and quickly saw a reduction in shoplifting.

“As well as minimising shrinkage, we also understand how important combating theft is in terms of staff morale – watching your stock being depleted on a daily basis was tough for both managers. With shoplifting on the rise, Chirp-protect is a cost-effective, valuable solution.”

Following a 30-day free trial, retailers can install Chirp-protect for £1,250, which includes 50 tags, the sensor and deactivator.

Miles explained Chirp-protect was a more practical solution for convenience stores that did not have the space for electronic article surveillance security gates, traditionally seen in larger retailers and supermarkets.