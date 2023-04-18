Ready-to-eat popcorn is, alas, not popping. Within the broader 4% volume decline of savoury snacks, popcorn fell fastest.

It dropped 10.1% in unit terms and 2% in value to £98.8m [Kantar 52 w/e 22 January 2023].

As in other salty snacks, the decline was especially pronounced for brands, which still account for the majority of sales. Value dropped 8.2% to £58.8m, while volumes fell 17.7%.

Average price hikes across the category can’t have helped – up 9.3% or 10p a pack, driven by rising input costs. Premium brand Joe & Seph’s “has seen a massive increase in prices over the last 24 months”, says MD Adam Sopher.

The brand’s butter costs are up most, by 80%. Sugar, sweeteners, chocolate, packaging plastics, freight, fuel, energy and shipping are up by between a fifth and a third.

This has made it tricky for Joe & Seph’s to invest money back into growth, says Sopher. But suppliers are starting to predict the end of double-digit inflation, he points out.

And the disruption hasn’t stopped the brand launching two 60g bags of popcorn into Asda in March (rsp: £2). This is aimed at “a gap in grocery for a range that is more premium and indulgent but still at an everyday price point”, Sopher explains.

At the less everyday price of £4 for 70g, Joe & Seph’s has also launched Chilli Chocolate Caramel Popcorn as a limited edition linked to the release of the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. As well as being available from the brand’s site, it’s also rolled into Vue, Cineworld, Light, Empire and Picturehouse cinemas.

Others have focused on less indulgent lines. Proper says the reformulation of its Propercorn brand to comply with the HFSS restrictions has been a growth driver.

This has “enabled us to unlock incremental feature in store, driving visibility”, says founder Cassandra Stavrou.

In March, Proper launched revamped Sweet and new Sweet Cinnamon lines (rsp: £1.80/100g). The former has 24% less sugar than the market leader, says Stavrou, while the latter has 37% less than its leading rival.

“Both SKUs are under 126kcal per serve and, as with the rest of the Proper Snacks range, are high in fibre, vegan, gluten-free, seasoned with natural flavours and contain no palm oil,” she adds.