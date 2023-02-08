Harry Holmes
Harry is The Grocer’s features editor
- The Big Interview
PZ Cussons boss Jonathan Myers on transforming this ‘strange company’
Myers has simplified PZ Cussons since taking over in 2020, closing its forays into Nigerian property and Australian yoghurt, in recognition it had lost its way
- Analysis & Features
Can Keir Starmer’s charm offensive woo big business?
Keir Starmer and his team are on a charm offensive to woo big business. Now with many boardrooms signed up, there is a rising clamour for policy
- Analysis & Features
Does fashion need a watchdog?
With buying practices said to be suppressing wages, campaigners want a GCA-style fashion watchdog. Creating one is not straightforward
- News
Heinz avoids repeat of disputes as prices jump at every supermarket
Almost 500 Heinz lines have risen in price across the supermarkets, by as much as 80%
- The Big Interview
Why ‘menopause is the new vegan’ for GenM founder Heather Jackson
Jackson is on a mission to help brands and retailers not only shed the stigma around menopause products, but put them front and centre
- Comment & Opinion
Why Jack Monroe is The Grocer’s Hero of the Year
Monroe argued back in January that the system by which we measure the impact of inflation is fundamentally flawed
- Analysis & Features
Bagged snacks 2022: Crisps hit by rising costs before HFSS
For bagged snack brands, this year was supposed to hold one big challenge: the ban on HFSS goods in prominent store locations
- Comment & Opinion
Cadbury failed before on low-sugar chocolate. Will this time be any different?
How will the chocolate giant attempt to persuade shoppers to pick up a new, healthier version over the original they know and love?
- News
Coroner calls for ‘robust’ allergen labelling to avoid more deaths
The report comes following an inquiry into the death of Celia Marsh, who died from a reaction to dairy after eating a vegan flatbread from Pret a Manger
- Analysis & Features
Labour shortage crisis in food: what progress has been made?
Politicians are taking a hard line on migration, leaving food companies to find solutions to labour shortfalls. How are they managing it?
- Long reads
The untold story of war: how Ukraine is fighting to feed itself
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country’s food supply. But with extraordinary ingenuity and incredible resolve, plus targeted aid, it’s still functioning
- Comment & Opinion
Why Wahaca may have jumped the gun on menu carbon emissions labelling
A growing number of restaurants are introducing eco-labels, but the source information is far from perfect
- Analysis & Features
Where will shoppers make sacrifices to save money this Christmas?
Two-thirds of Brits are planning to cut back on food and drink spend as inflation mounts
- Comment & Opinion
Will COP27 help food brands grasp the consumption nettle? Probably not
Tackling overconsumption is key to addressing the climate crisis. That’s a harsh truth for the industry to swallow
- Reports
Why Pasta Evangelists is pivoting from DTC
Italian food specialist Pasta Evangelists is proving the power of omnichannel
- Category Report
Is Jamie Oliver the future of pasta? Pasta category report 2022
While shoppers are trading down in pasta, chef-style, premium sauce brands are growing. Will they put a twist on the category?
- Analysis & Features
Why cows could be an unexpected climate solution
Cattle farming is notoriously carbon intensive. But new techniques could see cows go from being a problem to part of the climate solution
- Reports
A timeline of HFSS restrictions: From nutrient profiling model to advertising clampdown
From nutrient profiling model to advertising clampdown
- Reports
Is HFSS going to work? The trials say: probably
Trials show HFSS categories including biscuits and chilled products saw a 20% fall in sales when the restrictions were in place
- The Big Interview
Anna Turrell on taking Tesco’s sustainable financing scheme global
Tesco’s head of environment has climate anxiety. ‘It’s hard not to after working in sustainability for 17 years.’ But inside the retailer, she’s taking action