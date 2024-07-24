PepsiCo has invested £13m into an “extensive upgrade” of its Coventry factory, including updated staff facilities and the installation of a new manufacturing line for Doritos.

Doritos have been made at PepsiCo’s Coventry factory since the brand’s UK launch in 1994. The installation of the new line will continue this legacy, with “upgrades at every stage of the production process”, from corn washing to milling, cutting, cooking and seasoning, according to PepsiCo.

It will also help PepsiCo improve its efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the Coventry site by over 700 tonnes a year.

Work to install the line will commence in August.

The investment has also funded an extensive upgrade to staff facilities on site, with work recently completed on renovated working spaces, new changing rooms, a brand-new training centre and fully refurbished on-site restaurant.

The training centre will increase upskilling opportunities at the site with replica equipment offering team members the opportunity to develop skills off the factory floor, according to PepsiCo.

“This investment marks our commitment to the teams who have played such a key role in Doritos’ success over the years, and to our home in Coventry as we celebrate our 30th birthday,” said PepsiCo manufacturing director Layla Whiting.

PepsiCo announced plans to invest £8m into its Pipers Crisps manufacturing site in Brigg, Lincolnshire, in May to meet growing demand.

This latest move brings PepsiCo’s total investment on its UK manufacturing sites to over £140m in four years.