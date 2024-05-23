PepsiCo has switched to trucks powered by used cooking oil to transport Walkers crisps from its Leicester factory to retailers across the UK.

In partnership with Stobart, PepsiCo will use five million litres of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to fuel over 11 million miles of UK HGV truck journeys until the end of the year.

Every kilometre powered by HVO generates 85% less greenhouse emissions when compared with conventional diesel, as certified by Zemo.

As such, the move is projected to help PepsiCo save 13,000 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2024.

Over the past two years, PepsiCo has switched from diesel to HVO for its trucks travelling between the Quaker Oats mills in Cupar and Leicester, and from farms to Leicester.

As a result, HVO is now being used to power 40% of transportation used to make and deliver Walkers crisps.

The initiative forms part of PepsiCo Positive, the company’s ESG transformation programme, which includes a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

It will also help support the decarbonisation goals of its partner Stobart.

“Scaling up our use of HVO-powered trucks to transport our Walkers crisps all over the country is a significant further step in our decarbonisation journey,” said PepsiCo UK & Ireland sustainability director Simon Devaney.

“By continuing to invest in green logistics initiatives with trusted partners we’re moving even closer to our goal of net zero by 2040.”