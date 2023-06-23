The first episode of Dish, the foodie podcast brought to listeners in association with Waitrose, was hard to like. Its presentation, audio and overall tone were questionable, to say the least. And, frankly, it was boring.

But that was 12 months ago. The show’s now deep into its third series and has plenty of fans. So, it’s shaken off its growing pains, right?

Not if this week’s episode is anything to go by.

For one, presenters Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett have little chemistry and not enough respect for the craft of broadcasting. Plus, the whole ‘crazy crew’ vibe is still as welcome as a toenail in a Cornish pasty. This is a podcast from a posh grocer, for goodness’ sake, not the Radio 1 breakfast show 15 years go.

Still, at least the guests have charm. They’re chef and Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver and her broadcaster daughter, Miquita Oliver. But, predictably, they’re swiftly drawn into tiresome bantz. That seems to be Grimshaw’s main role: Hartnett knows cooking, he knows how to yell “That’s so Ange!”.

To be fair to him, though, he – like every right-minded person – loves parkin.

And to be fair to the show, the discussion about wine is refreshingly unpretentious. Hartnett’s recipe for slow-cooked sweet & sour pork belly also sounds heavenly, and frequent plugs for Waitrose are slipped in with elan.

Alas, however, the podcast’s greatest weakness remains. It’s the revolting sound of people talking through mouthfuls of food. Which, like the show itself, is thoroughly low class.