Cadbury’s 2023 Dairy Milk advert ‘Garage’ packs more emotional punch than all the Marvel movies put together. And in just 60 seconds.

It’s one of a slew of instantly classic ads from the 200-year-old brand in recent years (see Mum’s Birthday, Fence, Bus and Dad’s First Day).

The ads have been a boon for the brand – related David Boscawen from ad agency VCCP on podcast Uncensored CMO (available now) – which had until then been on something of a downer. Sales were in decline, but soon “started leaping quite considerably” Boscawen said. And from consumers there was an “outpouring of love”.

Of course, such stunning ads don’t happen by accident. They need a brand fully behind the creative, a budget and a solid brief to a receptive ad agency. Joining Boscawen was Cadbury global brand VP Guilherme Ferreira, who described its agency as “part of the family”.

In the end, Cadbury “knew they were playing with something powerful” with its ‘Glass and a Half in Everyone’ series of ads, Boscawen said.

The podcast – which has become a must listen for marketing bods – does fine work covering the nuts and bolts of the ad-making process and the more abstract motives. Evans knows his stuff – he’s CCO of ad-testing platform System1 – but approached his subjects with boyish wonder.

So what next for the Cadbury campaign? The theme of generosity is “a very everyday thing” said Boscawen. “But it will find a way of being re-expressed, again and again in a completely different way.”