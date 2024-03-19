Activia has announced a major brand overhaul with new recipes and updated packs.

The new recipe has been designed to support a healthy gut with calcium and a mix of live cultures.

It will also include three main benefits for taking care of the gut including helping with digestive wellbeing, containing daily nutrients, and assisting with energy support.

The new recipes are set to be rolled out by the end of the month across the Activia Core Full Fat, Activia 0% and Activia Fusions ranges, including an “even tastier strawberry full-fat yoghurt,” said the brand.

The new packaging has been updated to have a more premium feel, and to make it easier for consumers to understand the added benefits of taking care of the gut.

The rebrand has been inspired by consumer desire to better understand gut health.

“We know in today’s market consumers are looking for healthier options but are not willing to compromise on taste, which is why Activia’s rebrand will pull focus to the importance of the gut when it comes to overall wellbeing,” said Rachel Wright, head of marketing at Danone.

“The goal is to make it easier for consumers to understand the benefits of supporting gut health, and as the category leader, we will be utilising 37 years of science, research and development and product innovation to show that it is possible to support your health and wellbeing if you look after your gut health everyday,” Wright added.

The official brand relaunch takes place nationwide on 18 March and will be amplified by a £2.2m integrated marketing campaign, including a new TV advert with Rachel Stevens.

The campaign will also include VoD, shopper, social media, PR and a partnership with Hearst.