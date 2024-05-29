All Things Butter has launched the first product in its new sweet butter range.

The brand claims the new Cinnamon Bun Butter (rsp: £3/125g) marks the creation of a new supermarket category.

The Cinnamon Bun Butter is a blend of British butter with cinnamon, sugar and a hint of lemon to “bring the warmth of freshly baked cinnamon buns to your kitchen”.

It was designed for spreading on toast, crumpets, muffins, waffles and more, said the brand.

“Our sweet butter range continues to bring new innovation to the butter category which has seen little to none in recent years, creating products that cater to changing consumer preferences and modern-day foodies,” said co-founder Toby Hopkinson.

The butter has been developed by Great British Bake Off 2018 finalist Ruby Bhogal, who has also joined the company as an equity partner.

She has joined the team to spearhead the brand’s next innovation line as part of its strategy “to redefine the way people use butter”.

“I’m delighted to share that I will be joining the All Things Butter team to lead the brand’s next project and delve into a new market of sweet butter,” said Bhogal. “We have been working on some truly delicious recipe developments that aim to evolve the category and get people using butter in new, creative ways.”

The brand hopes to tap into consumer demand for “new, interesting flavours in their everyday routines”.

“Cinnamon Bun is just the first in a series of amazing new flavours and I am sure all foodies will love it as much as I do,” she added.

It joins the four-strong range of savoury butters the brand launched in November 2023; Salted, Unsalted, Garlic & Herb and Chilli.

The butter will launch into Ocado, Modern Milkman, Gopuff, Zapp and independents.