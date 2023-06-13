Arla has become the latest milk supplier to switch to clear milk bottle caps in a bid to reduce plastic waste and improve recycling rates.

The dairy Co-op – in partnership with its own-label milk customers – said it would undertake the transition from this month.

Arla said its coloured milk caps were already recyclable. However, they could not be recycled back into food grade packaging, it added.

The introduction of clear caps would therefore enable the retention of the material for reuse within the food sector – further enabling the circular packaging economy, it added. The supplier’s clear caps will also be made with at least 30% recycled material (rHDPE), mirroring the 30% recycled content of its bottles.

Packaging played a key role in protecting the quality and freshness of milk products, and Arla was also striving towards having 100% recyclable packaging across its entire branded product range by 2025 and using 0% fossil fuel based plastic by 2030, it said.

The move to clear caps follows similar commitments over the past year by Müller and retail partners including M&S, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose, plus mid-market processor Freshways.

“As the UK’s largest dairy co-operative, we are committed to our climate journey and focussed on reducing emissions throughout production, transport and logistics, packaging, and on farm,” said Arla head of milk, organic and yoghurt Catriona Mantle.

“We are continuously exploring new ways to reduce our climate impact from our packaging material and are pleased to confirm we will be introducing clear caps across our milk portfolio from early June 2023, which will see nearly 1,000 tonnes of food-grade plastic being retained in the circular system,” she added.

It comes as Arla has also launched a first-ever original TV campaign for its overarching masterbrand, featuring its farmer owners.

The supplier said the ad push would build brand awareness and inspire consumer confidence in the Arla brand, while helping consumers connect it with well-known sub-brands including Cravendale, Lactofree, Arla Protein and Arla Skyr.

Titled ‘The Chain’, the advert is directed by Alex Husley and produced by Anonymous. It drew on the connection from Arla’s 2,053 farmer-owners to its consumers – linking together the journey from farm to fridge, Arla said.

“We are a brand inspired by community and belonging and therefore believe that when people eat well, they feel good and that builds a positive confidence to embrace life,” said Arla brand and sustainability director Rachel Campbell.

The two announcements follow news last week that Arla UK MD Ash Amirahmadi was leaving the business to join Young’s Seafood owner Sofina Foods Europe as CEO in August.

The Grocer also revealed that Arla was also planning to launch a plant-based variant of its bestselling butter brand Lurpak in 2024.