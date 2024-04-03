Asda has become the second supermarket in a week to recall a line of taleggio cheese due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The supermarket recalled its Asda Extra Special Taleggio following the detection of listeria in some of the product.

It has recalled all 200g packs with the 14 April 2024 use by date.

Symptoms caused by listeria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis, the Food Standards Agency said.

The FSA added that some people are more vulnerable to infections including those over 65, pregnant women, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Last week, Morrisons recalled its The Best Taleggio in packs of 200g with the use by date of 14 April, after listeria monocytogenes was found in the product.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Morrisons and Asda stores selling this product, with an explanation of why it is being recalled and what customers should do if they have bought the cheese.

The FSA declined to comment on whether the two cases were connected.