Belton Farm is expanding its Red Fox territorial cheese brand with a new cheddar variant, dubbed Silver Fox.

The Shropshire-based cheesemaker described its NPD as an “exceptional” superior vintage cheddar “that promises a sensory journey like no other”.

Handcrafted and slowly matured for typically 18 months, the cheese boasted a “robust character and an unparalleled depth of flavour”, Belton Farm said.

The product will go on sale in Waitrose in August (rsp: £3.15/200g). It joins the existing Red Fox red leicester (sold in Waitrose, Tesco and Morrisons) and the cheesemaker’s White Fox – an aged white leicester, sold direct from its website, via Ocado and independents.

“Our master cheesemakers take pride in utilising locally sourced milk from free-range, grass-fed cows to create the modern British Silver Fox Cheddar,” said Belton Farm MD Justin Beckett.

“Each cheese undergoes rigorous grading and inspection before being elegantly packaged, ensuring that every slice delivers an unforgettable taste experience.”

Silver Fox made its debut at the British Cheese Awards in March, where it clinched its inaugural gold award.

In addition to its domestic launch, Silver Fox has garnered significant interest from international markets, with listings already secured with export customers in the US, South Africa and Sweden, the supplier said.