Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses has secured new listings for its Parlick sheep milk range.

The trio of soft and hard cheeses (rsp: £3.50/150g) has secured listings at Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Morrisons and Booths.

Parlick Original will be stocked in Sainsbury’s from 17 May and Morrisons and Booths now.

Parlick Brie will be available in Waitrose from 26 Waitrose and Parlick Olive is now available in Morrisons and Booths.

“Our new supermarket listings mean more people can try, and love Parlick, but it also means we’re able to awaken new shoppers to the quality, flavour and excitement of British speciality cheese across the fixture – and that’s really exciting for me as we continue to pioneer British cheesemaking in everything we do,” said Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses.

The Parlick cheese range contains all 10 amino acids, making it a “complete” protein source with high whey protein content.

“Sheep’s milk is a traditional milk that suits modern-day life,” added Hall. “We’re seeing a strong resurgence in the popularity of sheep’s milk cheese driven by the health conscious, as well as fans of quality British farmhouse cheese.”

The full range is also available from the Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses website and can be delivered direct to consumer.