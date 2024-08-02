Cathedral City has announced the expansion of its kids’ snacking range with the launch of Cathedral City Bites.

The Saputo-owned dairy brand said the new launch was specifically designed with children in mind and offered a snacking option made with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives.

Cathedral City Bites (rsp: £2.09) will launch into Morrisons from 12 August in “fun and eye-catching” packaging including a child-friendly “tear here” instruction to improve accessibility and ease of use for kids.

The range will then be rolled out on Amazon from 19 August and Sainsbury’s from 22 September.

“We have seen a noticeable demand for more nutritious lunchbox snacks that don’t compromise on taste or convenience,” said Lissie Bernard, brand manager for Cathedral City. “Our new Cathedral City Bites perfectly meet this demand by combining the delicious taste of Cathedral City cheese with a nutritious and tasty snack in a child-friendly format.”

The Cathedral City Bites join Cathedral City’s range of kids snacking products, including Cathedral City Nibbles, which has undergone a packaging refresh. The new design has a blue hero colour to improve shelf standout to parents and has resulted in a 12% reduction in packaging material.