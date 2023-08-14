Somerdale International has been acquired by cheesemaker Barber’s Group.

The agreement will see the cheese exporter become a subsidiary of Barber’s to “maintain its position as a leading exporter”.

It will continue to operate from its dedicated headquarters in Wellington, Somerset and will retain all of its UK and overseas staff and management team.

Somerdale and Barber’s have had a long-term relationship that has seen Somerdale export a range of Barber’s branded cheeses to over 20 countries around the world over the past two decades.

“Our vision at Somerdale has always been to grow, on a sustainable basis, the export of the finest British cheese and dairy products across the globe,” said Stephen Jones, co-founder and director of Somerdale. “We’ve made great progress in this and believe that our deal with Barber’s, with whom we share many common values and goals, will provide us with the necessary financial investment and security to take British dairy exports to the next level.”

He added that it was “important to stress” that Somerdale would continue to act as a standalone business with no major changes expected to be experienced by customers and suppliers.

Barber’s MD Giles Barber said the company “look[ed] forward to helping build on the amazing platform they have created for promoting great British cheese and dairy products to a truly global customer base”.