Strings & Things has launched a seven-figure campaign with Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment’s upcoming animated family comedy, The Garfield Movie.

The snacking cheese brand will run an exclusive on-pack promotion in partnership with the film.

A range of prizes are on offer, including a movie-themed family holiday to California, movie tickets and Sony electronics.

The collaboration will run on select packs of Strings & Things Cheestrings from 22 April to 28 July, and will be available at most major UK retailers.

The promotion will be partnered with a marketing support package, with six figures in retail support including shelf barkers, hanging flags, in-store radio and banner ads.

“Strings & Things is all about ‘good food made fun’, so we see The Garfield Movie as the ideal promotional partner for Cheestrings,” said Liz McTurk, Strings & Things brand manager. “The fun and iconic character, Garfield, has a global awareness, giving us the opportunity to reach across the channel and activate the collaboration in Germany and France as well as the UK and IOI.”

The brand announced the collaboration following the relaunch of Cheestrings Pizza Flavour, which has seen the return of the iconic 90s line to supermarket shelves, as well as the launch of a Cheestrings twin-pack meal deal promotion.

It said 2024 was set to be Cheestrings’ biggest year yet.

“Everyone knows Garfield loves snacking, especially on cheese, so the collaboration is the perfect fit for our family audience,” added McTurk. “Plus, when you see the film for yourselves, you will see why Garfield and Mr Strings are the perfect fit!”