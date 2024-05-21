Cypressa Halloumi has launched its branded Cypriot Halloumi Cheese into Tesco.

The Mediterranean Foods brand has expanded its Tesco range in time for barbecue season.

The PDO halloumi is made in Cyprus from cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk from local farmers using traditional methods.

“We are so pleased to be increasing our range within Tesco stores, adding our versatile halloumi cheese just in time for the summer months,” said Harry Constantinou, commercial controller at Cypressa. “Now is the time for outdoor dining and halloumi is a delicious option that can be cooked in many different ways, such as grilling and barbecuing.

“Whether customers are looking to create a mouth-watering burger or bring a taste of the Mediterranean to summer salads, our authentic Cypriot halloumi is a wonderful fridge standby for summer dishes,” added Constantinou.

The cheese joins the extensive range of Cypressa branded products at the retailer including tahini, stuffed vine leaves, olives, and tapenade.

“The wide range of Cypressa products now available at Tesco means that anyone looking to create authentic dishes at home, such as sharing platters and antipasti boards, can find them easily all in one place.”