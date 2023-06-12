British farmer-owned dairy co-op Omsco has appointed industry veteran and ex-Müller Wiseman Dairies MD Carl Ravenhall as its new chair.

Ravenhall will take up his new position at Omsco’s AGM in July.

He replaces Neil Kennedy, who has spent seven years as a board director at Omsco, including the past three as chair of the organic supplier.

Ravenhall boasts a dairy sector career spanning 35 years, Omsco said, with senior leadership roles also including a spell as MD of Ornua Foods UK and Milk Link’s cheese business, in addition to his time as boss of Müller Wiseman.

He brought with him “significant” experience and an “in-depth understanding of and support for co-operative values, having spent over 20 years working with a range of co-operatives, and a commitment to upholding the highest corporate governance standards”, Omsco added.

For the past eight years he has provided support and advice to a range of UK dairy companies, as well as holding a number of non-executive positions. The latter has included being a non-executive board director of First Milk and chair of its remuneration and nominations committee, in addition to a position as chair of a private legal practice.

“I am delighted to be taking over as chair from Neil,” Ravenhall said.

“Clearly this is a challenging time for all in the dairy sector, but I believe Omsco is well placed to deliver on our core objective of delivering long-term, sustainable returns to our members,” he added.

“Central to this will be our focus on continuing to build our position as a highly efficient, value-added, organic dairy business with co-operative values at its heart. We are in the process of finalising exciting plans which will further develop and strengthen the business.”