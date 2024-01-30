Emmi Caffè Latte has unveiled a full brand relaunch featuring new pack designs, product development and a £2m marketing campaign.

The Swiss dairy giant’s RTD coffee brand is aiming to attract new consumers to the category and “ride the wave of the surging iced coffee trend”.

The updated range will include a resealable PET bottle format available in 350ml (rsp: £2.65) and 650ml (rsp: £3) sizes.

To support the relaunch Emmi is rolling out its ‘That Deserves an Emmi’ campaign tailored to reward consumers for everyday victories.

The campaign will include out-of-home and digital advertising, event sponsorship and a nationwide summer sampling tour.

“Emmi Caffè Latte has been at the forefront of the RTD iced coffee category as it has grown since launching 20 years ago,” said Georgia Lightbody, brand manager at Emmi UK.

“Despite enjoying explosive growth, it’s clear that with 73% of the UK population yet to purchase a ready-to-drink iced coffee and consumers’ needs always changing, now is the right time accelerate our exciting plans for Emmi Caffè Latte.”

The brand hopes its combination of new pack designs, convenient bottle formats and an impactful marketing campaign will promote it as an indispensable choice for consumers.