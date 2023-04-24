First Milk has expanded the offering of its Golden Hooves on-farm vending machine brand with the launch of a range of a regeneratively-produced premium cheddar.

The new Golden Hooves cheese will be available in 200g recyclable retail packs and 2.5kg deli blocks and is being launched this week at William Reed’s Farm Shop & Deli Show, which is currently taking place at the NEC in Birmingham.

The dairy co-op said the cheese would be available via the Golden Hooves vending machine franchise network on its member farms, alongside independent retailers, farm shops and delis, with the 200g packs retailing around the £4 mark.

Golden Hooves was launched by First Milk last May in a bid to provide “quality, ethical and sustainable produce” locally to consumers through self-serve machines on farms where its milk was produced.

Each farm in the Golden Hooves network uses regenerative farming techniques.

“We know consumers care about the provenance of food and about sustainability,” said Leona McDonald, business unit director for Golden Hooves.

“As a co-operative of dairy farmers and a certified B Corp, First Milk is committed to regenerative thinking, working to make a positive difference to the world around us – we firmly believe that it’s not the cow, it’s the how.”

Building on the success of the vending business – which was now available at seven separate sites and growing – the launch of the cheese would “help us expand the reach of the brand through a wider product offering and by utilising new distribution channels”, she added.

“Golden Hooves cheese is award-winning, full-flavoured British cheddar made from milk from cows that graze, on farms that are committed to the principles of regenerative agriculture. We believe we can regenerate the earth through great food and, as such, this new brand delivers a unique proposition – tasty and nutritious, whilst being good for the planet, animals and people.”