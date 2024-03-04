Upfield’s Flora has unveiled the latest iteration of its Skip the Cow brand campaign.

The campaign, created by creative agency Pablo, will go live over the next 12 months with a hero TV advert, and large scale OOH and digital plans, and is designed to make consumers think differently about the perceived normality of dairy.

The TV advert, titled ‘Bit Weird’, shows a product that’s just as rich and creamy as “udder butter”.

The commercial uses a fully functional animatronic cow that nods in response to the question “is it a bit weird we spent all those years pumping the plants through a cow?”.

The video is accented with an original composition by Strings & Tins, performed by cellist Yue Tang. It is filmed to appear as if it was created in one continuous shot.

The rest of the campaign is a “stripped-back distrinctive visual” focusing just on the product packaging rather than typical “food porn and recipe shots” Flora said was familiar in other butter adverts.

The initial campaign was launched in 2023, but Flora is now seeking to take it further to a broader global audience.

“With Skip the Cow, Pablo has unlocked a very distinctive brand world for Flora that is able to travel across many markets and cultures successfully,” said Vanessa Steffen, head of global marketing at Upfield. “We can’t wait to see the message of ‘dairy actually being a bit weird’ landing across the world.”