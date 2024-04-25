Dutch Dairy giant FrieslandCampina has outlined plans to double its UK turnover within five years, after announcing a major office move and unveiling a new climate plan for its UK and Irish operations.

The Yazoo and Chocomel owner racked up sales of £150m last year, said MD Will Jones. This was up from £136.2m in 2022, according to its most recent accounts, posted at Companies House last autumn.

It was now aiming to hit the £300m mark by the late 2020s, by continuing to build sales in own label and across its branded portfolio, which also includes brands such as Tenderlish and The Barista Co, Jones added.

The ambitions would be supported by what Jones described as a “structural investment in our people” via an office move in June from its home for the past 30 years in Horsham, to a new site near London Victoria Station.

The move to a “modern and dynamic workspace” would facilitate a greater integration of teams, and a “collaborative culture” close to key customers and partners.

“This relocation marks a pivotal moment for FrieslandCampina as we position ourselves for the next phase of growth and development in the UK and Ireland,” Jones said.

“We’ve invested significantly in our iconic brands in recent years. now it is time to match that investment in our people. Not only will the new space enhance our operational efficiency, but it also enables us to stay agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers – as well as delivering the elevated environs that our colleagues deserve to help them to deliver their most effective work.”

It comes as FrieslandCampina has also introduced its carbon engagement programme in the UK.

Under the scheme, business customers can offer financial support member farmers within the FrieslandCampina Co-op to help reduce their emissions. The aim is to reduce emissions associated with FrieslandCampina’s products – which fall under customers’ Scope 3 requirements.

The initiative has already been launched with several strategic international B2B partners as well as all retailers in The Netherlands.

Participants in the programme will benefit from direct connections to FrieslandCampina’s farm sustainability programme, including on-farm R&D studies and pilot projects, plus enhanced farm-level data accuracy, including the carbon footprint in CO2 equivalents per kilogram of milk as well as total emissions for the customer’s portfolio.

“Our initiative to help our customers reduce their Scope 3 emissions demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and our customers. We aim to be their strategic partner in this journey,” Jones said.

“The growing interest in forming such partnerships is encouraging, and it opens up new strategic opportunities for our milk supply,” he added.

“With access to the latest on-farm innovations, combined with the expertise and enthusiasm of dairy farmers we can realise our ambitious targets of reducing the carbon footprint of the member dairy farms with 33% between 2015 and 2030. I am thrilled to see that an increasing number of our customers are taking responsibility for supporting dairy farmers in this great transition. If we want to succeed, we need this to be a joint effort involving the whole chain in realising our mutual goals.”