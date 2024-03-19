Graham’s The Family Dairy has launched a nutrient-rich protein yoghurt drink.

It is designed for on-the-go consumers who want to make the most of their workouts.

The Protein 25 yoghurt drinks are fat and sweetener-free, and come in four variants: Salted Caramel, Strawberry, Vanilla and Peach.

Each bottle contains 25g of protein, which the brand said was higher than the recommended 20g of protein required per meal for muscle recovery.

“Many people don’t know that for optimal muscle recovery post-exercise, consuming about 20g of protein within 30 minutes is key,” said MD Robert Graham. “Our high-protein drink fills this need, providing easy consumption on the go for those looking to make the most of their workout, knowing exactly what level of protein they are consuming with the natural goodness of dairy for a fat-free, high-protein flavourful drink.”

The drinks also contain live bacteria.

“Protein 25 drinks are the latest addition to our popular high-protein range, offering a handy, natural protein source in a great-tasting drink,” said Graham.

He said research the company had carried out with Loughborough University showed people who exercise often don’t know when, how or why they should consume protein.

“That’s why we have expanded our protein range to make it easier for busy people, whether they love yoga, going to the gym or running, to get their high-protein boost to make the most of any workout and help to recover,” he added.

The family business recently launched a 30-day challenge aimed at highlighting the benefits of consuming protein to aid in exercise recovery.