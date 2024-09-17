A new cows milk product with double the protein of standard milk and 80% more calcium is set to launch in the UK.

SuperNutrio (rsp: £2.49/one litre) is a new high-protein, high-calcium milk made from a patent-pending process that filters and concentrates two litres of cows milk into one.

The milk is passed through smart filters to concentrate the protein and calcium with zero additives, preservatives, or artificial flavourings.

“This is a really exciting launch for a sector which has, for a long time, seen very little innovation,” said Bill Randles, managing director at SuperNutrio. “While there have been huge developments in new milk alternatives, the cows milk industry has, in comparison, remained relatively stagnant.”

The brand has been developed to target a fitness audience, families with young children and the older generation who are looking to increase their protein intake naturally for health purposes.

It also hopes to fill a gap in the market for those who are looking to increase protein intake without the addition of flavourings, additives or preservatives.

“That’s why we’ve invested in our new, patent-pending process which allows us to filter and concentrate two litres of cows milk into one, to offer a delicious, creamy milk with double the protein, 80% more calcium, and absolutely zero nasties,” Randles added.

SuperNutrio will launch in whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk variants into Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

