Iceland has recalled frozen Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratins from shelves due to listeria monocytogenes contamination in the product.

All products carrying best before dates of 2 May 2024 have all been recalled by the retailer, which has issued point-of-sale notices to customers.

“We are working closely with Iceland on their investigation into the third party manufacturer,” said a Cathedral City spokeswoman. “We can confirm there is no evidence to suggest Cathedral City cheddar is linked to the listeria contamination found in the gratin.”

“This is an isolated incident, and no other Cathedral City or Saputo Dairy UK products are affected,” she added.

The product is part of an Iceland exclusive range frozen meal and sides range first launched in September 2021.

The Food Standards Agency has warned that symptoms caused by listeria can be similar to flu, including high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people, such as those over 65, pregnant women, babies under one month old and people with weakened immune systems, are more vulnerable to infections.

The recall marks the latest in a growing line of dairy products to have been pulled from sale over listeria concerns this year.

In May, Müller was forced to recall six Cadbury-branded desserts it manufactures under licence from Mondelez due to contamination concerns. In a statement, Müller said the recall was an “isolated incident”, while it was undertaking an “extensive investigation” into the outbreak.

Products sold by the Cambridge Food Company – trading as Cheese+ – and the Somerset Cheese Company were recalled in April, while a Baronet semi soft cheese made by Wiltshire-based cheesemaker The Old Cheese Room was recalled in March.

The FSA and UK Health Security Agency warned the public at the end of March not to eat any Baronet soft cheeses subject to the recalls, due to fears of contamination – in some cases at “exceptionally high levels”.

There had also been one death linked to the bacteria.

Iceland has been approached for comment.