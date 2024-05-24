Kerrygold has announced the launch of a range of butter sticks into the UK market.

The new 100g sticks will initially be launched in two variants: Salted Butter (rsp: £1.25) and Garlic & Herb Butter (rsp: £1.50).

Listings are currently being finalised, with the sticks expected to hit retailer shelves in September.

Ornua-owned Kerrygold said the NPD came at a time when it hoped to continue to attract new shoppers, gain market share and fuel category growth.

“Our new Kerrygold Butter Sticks will be ideal for those who love good food and want the real butter taste and flavour, that Kerrygold is renowned for, in a convenient format that’s right for their lifestyle,” said Nicola Blackmore-Squires, Ornua Foods UK marketing director.

“As has been proven in other markets, we believe our new Kerrygold Butter Sticks will drive incremental sales in the UK not only for the brand but also the overall category.”