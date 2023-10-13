Le Rustique has launched a Raclette Slices line, marking the brand’s first raclette product available to the UK market.

The Savencia Fromage brand’s latest offering is made from mountain milk, with an eight-week ripening period on spruce boards.

The slices (rsp: £2.85/140g, six slices) are launching in Asda this October and are sliced thinner and wider than Le Rustique’s typical raclette products, to allow the cheese to be more suited to popular British usages like toasties, burgers and jacket potatoes.

“As the UK’s favourite camembert, launching our raclette here feels a natural move as more UK consumers are wanting to enjoy raclette at home,” said Trang Pham, marketing director at Savencia Fromage & Dairy UK.

The brand said many UK consumers would know of raclette from ski holidays in Europe, and sales – up by 20% in the past year – showed more consumers wanted to eat it at home.

“We see our deliciously melty Le Rustique Raclette Slices as making raclette much more accessible to UK consumers, at a competitive price to other raclette products and in a slices format that is already popular with UK consumers as a way of eating cheese.”