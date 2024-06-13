Nestlé Lindahls has launched its ‘Good Move’ out-of-home brand campaign.

In a first for the brand, the advertising will be featured across roadsides, bus stops, underground stations and in gyms and offices.

The campaign is designed to inspire and celebrate the small, everyday decisions that contribute to a more active lifestyle, such as swapping ‘doom scrolling’ for lunchtime strolling, hitting your steps instead of sitting on the bus or not choosing the bike at the back of the spin class.

The brand said that the small choices added up and could significantly influence consumer health journeys. It wanted to be the perfect protein partner to support and encourage overall health and wellbeing, it added.

The campaign will be showcased on over 2,000 sites across the country and will reach over 36 million Brits over the course of three weeks.

“We are thrilled to launch the Good Move campaign, celebrating the small yet significant choices people make every day to lead more active lives,” said Priyanca Masrani, brand manger at Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy.

“At Lindahls, we believe that every positive choice, no matter how small, deserves recognition, support and celebration,” added Masrani. “With high protein in every pot, our range of quark, yogurts, drinks and desserts are designed to fuel these choices, making it easier for everyone to stay on track with their health goals.”

Lindahls is calling on consumers to post their own #GoodMove moments on social media to inspire others.